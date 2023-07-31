Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lessened by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.25. 968,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,883. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.24. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

