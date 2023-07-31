Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VLO traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $129.46. 1,187,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,967. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.28.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

