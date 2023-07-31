Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4056 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35.

Vale has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vale to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Vale Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE VALE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.63. 21,869,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,722,377. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 12.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vale by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

