UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $503.46. 655,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

