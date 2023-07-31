Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.97.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP opened at $232.77 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average of $202.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.