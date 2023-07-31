Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Raised to $40.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UCTT. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. 69,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,046. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,577,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

