Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at TD Cowen

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTTFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. 82,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,168. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $4,577,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ultra Clean by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.