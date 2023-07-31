Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at TD Cowen

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. 82,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,168. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $4,577,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ultra Clean by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

