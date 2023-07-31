UBS Group Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $720.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $715.00 to $720.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $556.27.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $540.08. 71,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,372. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.24 and a 200-day moving average of $466.14. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $562.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

