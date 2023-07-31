U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.85.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

