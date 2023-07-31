U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,291,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,793,888. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

