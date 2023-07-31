Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $24.25. 359,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,262,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after buying an additional 478,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after buying an additional 725,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after buying an additional 849,592 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.