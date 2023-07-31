TTP Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

TTP Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 862,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.73. 567,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.68. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.