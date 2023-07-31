TTP Investments Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.14. The stock had a trading volume of 329,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.59 and a 200-day moving average of $390.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

