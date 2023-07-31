TTP Investments Inc. Buys 26,959 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 30.4% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TTP Investments Inc. owned about 0.51% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $39,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 304,731 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 100,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.04. 974,680 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

