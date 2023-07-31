Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.13

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 181933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$906.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of C$297.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.5197889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.