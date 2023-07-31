Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,304 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $96,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,917,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,628,000 after purchasing an additional 236,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.83.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.55 on Monday, reaching $559.77. 828,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,648. The company has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.82 and a 200-day moving average of $506.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

