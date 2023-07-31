Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,202 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,508 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $57,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,352.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 747,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 725,515 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.36. 2,509,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

