Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,550 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Electric were worth $45,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in General Electric by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

