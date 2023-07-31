Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Danaher were worth $77,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,812,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $5.23 on Monday, reaching $254.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.60. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

