Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 75,960 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AT&T were worth $65,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after buying an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,448,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,881,000 after buying an additional 2,189,802 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,849,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,672,469. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

