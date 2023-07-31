Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 759 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuit were worth $57,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $511.20. 824,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,938. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

