Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $70.28 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Netflix were worth $70,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,255 shares of company stock valued at $27,602,522. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $11.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $437.71. 5,308,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,468,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

