Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 10,556 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $56,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.72. 3,106,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average of $131.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

