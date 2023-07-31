Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RTX were worth $63,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.39. 7,309,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

