Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

