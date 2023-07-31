Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 9,729 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prologis were worth $51,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Prologis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 25.1% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 329,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 131,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

