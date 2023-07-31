Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,252 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

