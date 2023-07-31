Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,513 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,503 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Oracle were worth $68,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,331. The firm has a market cap of $316.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

