Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 11,358 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.4% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tesla were worth $243,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.97. The company had a trading volume of 78,218,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,743,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $844.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average is $203.23.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

