Treasure Coast Financial Planning Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,599,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.17. 54,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.