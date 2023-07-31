Treasure Coast Financial Planning Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 573.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $980,680,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,632 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 58,621.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,348,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,860 shares during the period.

SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. 759,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,284. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

