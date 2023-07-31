Traders Purchase High Volume of Fisker Call Options (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 78,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the average volume of 33,666 call options.

Fisker Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Fisker stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,630,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,779. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Fisker by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in Fisker by 4,874.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 497,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 487,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

