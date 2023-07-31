Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 495,372 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 363% compared to the average volume of 106,882 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.76. 10,563,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,805,902. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.