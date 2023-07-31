Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.40 EPS.

TSCO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.06. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.65.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

