Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.40 EPS.
TSCO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.06. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.65.
In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
