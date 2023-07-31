TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

TPIC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $5.95 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TPI Composites by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

