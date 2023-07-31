TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Bought by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after buying an additional 1,488,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 155.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 513,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 633.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 439,759 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,095,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 78.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 571,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 250,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $7.80. 389,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,031. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 143.39, a quick ratio of 143.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $603.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

