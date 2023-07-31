Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $133.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

