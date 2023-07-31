Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 546 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.92. 181,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,852. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $245.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.06.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

