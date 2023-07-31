Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,488,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,100,012. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

