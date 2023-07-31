Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.10 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 billion and approximately $25.78 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00004118 BTC on major exchanges.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.20826621 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $33,025,423.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

