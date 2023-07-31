Theta Fuel Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $262.50 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,228,127,895 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

