The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.73.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.72. 241,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.77. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,440. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

