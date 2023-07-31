The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $31,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Progressive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Progressive by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 319,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 188,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,440 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $125.98. 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.70 and its 200 day moving average is $134.77. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

