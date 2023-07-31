The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.67.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,460. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.34. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.93 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.