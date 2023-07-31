The Character Group (LON:CCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $280.00

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.62), with a volume of 6504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.68).

The Character Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.07.

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at The Character Group

About The Character Group

In other news, insider Carmel Warren acquired 1,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.32 ($6,408.92). Also, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.24), for a total value of £48,342.55 ($61,985.58). 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

