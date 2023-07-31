The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $1,243,972.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE SAM traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $371.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,736. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.