Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:TV2V)

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (LON:TV2V – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Thames Ventures VCT 2 Trading Down 9.8 %
Shares of LON TV2V traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 59.50 ($0.76). Thames Ventures VCT 2 has a twelve month low of GBX 63.93 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 68.50 ($0.88).
