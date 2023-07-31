Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,757. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55. Textron has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.