Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Textron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. Textron has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Institutional Trading of Textron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $220,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

