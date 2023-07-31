Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Textron traded as high as $77.44 and last traded at $77.44, with a volume of 251711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.38.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

